KWHL KWHL Logo

Planters Is Looking For NUTmobile Drivers

April 3, 2024 7:05AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This could be your dream job!

Planters’ NUTmobile, yes…the giant peanut shaped vehicle, is looking for drivers.  Not only would you get to travel the country in the NUTmobile but you’d also be a Planters ambassador doing media interviews and lots of fun events!

 

You could be a Peanutter!!!

Recently Played

Screaming SuicideMetallica
1:19pm
People Of The SunRage Against The Machine
1:17pm
DriveIncubus
1:13pm
Crack Cocaine (ft. Ozzy)Billy Morrison
1:09pm
Give It AwayRed Hot Chili Peppers
1:04pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An Eagle River Family’s Journey to St. Jude
2

The Camp Host Director Henry Darrow McComas Full Interview
3

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
4

St Jude Rocks Radiothon with KWHL
5

“Star Wars” Blue Milk Coming To Stores For May the 4th