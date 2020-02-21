Plowing effort extends Kuskokwim River ice road to 355 miles
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – A pioneering plowing effort has opened an ice road farther than most traditional highways in Alaska. KYUK-AM reports the Kuskokwim River ice road has been plowed to 355 miles, its longest extension ever. The ice road allows snowmachine and vehicle traffic in a region that otherwise relies on unpredictable airplane travel in the winter. The average length of the frozen road in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has been about 200 miles. The plow crew members who began in Bethel surpassed the previous stopping point of Crooked Creek and extended the ice road 42 miles to Sleetmute.