Police arrest 2 suspects in 2017 kidnapping, beating

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have arrested two suspects in an August 2017 beating that left a man with brain, skull and hand injuries.

Police on Sunday arrested 28-year-old Faamanu Vaifanua (fah-ah-MAH-noo vif-fan-OO-ah), who goes by “Junior,” and 29-year-old Macauther Vaifanua.

A third suspect, 25-year-old Rex Faumui (fah-oo-MOO-ee), remains at large and was described as armed and dangerous.

The three were indicted on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault in the beating of 34-year-old Abshir Mohamed, who was stomped, beaten with a baseball bat and metal broom handle and delivered to a hospital in an animal cage.

Police found Junior Vaifanua at a home near Lake Otis Parkway and 88th Avenue. He was arrested as he tried to flee.

Macauther Vaifanua turned himself in a few hours later at the Anchorage jail.

The post Police arrest 2 suspects in 2017 kidnapping, beating appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Astronaut quits halfway through training, 1st in 50 years Search fails to find person overboard in Kenai River Officials discuss overcrowded housing in rural Alaska Agencies map tectonic fault that touches southeast Alaska Ballot applications from dead voters found in Alaska race Man in state custody dies at Wildwood correctional facility
Comments