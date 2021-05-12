      Weather Alert

Police: California Tesla driver riding in backseat arrested

May 12, 2021 @ 8:10am

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says a Tesla driver was arrested after an officer saw him in the backseat as the car drove on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway. Authorities say 25-year-old Param Sharma was arrested for alleged reckless driving and disobeying an officer. The arrest followed 911 calls Monday reporting a person seated in the backseat of a Tesla Model 3 without no one in the driver’s seat while the vehicle traveled Interstate 80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. Sharma was released from jail Tuesday and told the KTVU televison station that what he did was not dangerous and that he will continue to doing so.

 

