Police chief, city official plead guilty in hiring scam

Oct 5, 2020 @ 10:06am

By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two former officials of Connecticut’s largest city have pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from what prosecutors called a corrupt process that led to the police chief’s appointment in 2018. Former Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez and the city’s former acting personnel director, David Dunn, face up to two years in prison under plea deals approved Monday a federal judge in Bridgeport. They also agreed to pay more than $149,000 apiece in restitution to the city. Investigators say Dunn gave confidential information about the police chief’s examination to Perez and tailored the scoring criteria in favor of Perez. They are scheduled to be sentenced in January.

