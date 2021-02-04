      Weather Alert

Police error prompts call to toss evidence in Alaska killing

Feb 4, 2021 @ 6:45am

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — An attorney for a former Maine resident who is facing trial for an Alaska killing is trying to exclude evidence due to misinformation from police. Steven Downs, formerly of Auburn, was charged for the 1993 rape and killing of Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. Authorities arrested Downs in Maine in 2019 after the case sat dormant for years. The second day of hearings in the case took place Tuesday. Alaska State Police Trooper Randel McPherron said some of the information contained in affidavits used to secure search warrants was false.

 

