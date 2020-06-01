Police join residents at peaceful protest rally in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau law enforcement officers joined elected officials and residents at a peaceful gathering Saturday in Alaska’s capital to protest the death of George Floyd. Violent protests have erupted around the country after Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. Juneau Police Chief Ed Mercer said he and other officers attended to show solidarity with residents. Mercer said: “We don’t tolerate excessive use of force.”