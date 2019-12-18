Police: Man shopped, donated change after robbery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Authorities say an Anchorage man robbed a credit union and then went shopping and dropped spare change in a donation bucket. The Anchorage Daily News reported 34-year-old Michael B. Jensen faces a federal bank robbery charge for taking $947 from the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Anchorage. Records say Jensen demanded money in a note but did not display a weapon. Authorities say Jensen then went to a Walmart where he bought cigarettes, a lighter and clothing. He put change in the donation bucket outside the store before his arrest near the Anchorage Public Library.