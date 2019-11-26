      Weather Alert

Police release name of woman who died in Glenn Highway crash

Nov 26, 2019 @ 1:37pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a driver killed Sunday in a crash along the Glenn Highway.
Police say 68-year-old Leola Graf died in the afternoon crash. The cause is under investigation.
Graff shortly before 3 p.m. was driving away from the city when her full-size pickup crashed into another pickup near the Muldoon Road exit. A sport utility vehicle also was struck.
Police say speed and slick conditions contributed to the crash.
Emergency responders pronounced Graf dead at the scene.
An adult with critical injuries was taken to a hospital. Two other adults with unknown injuries were also transported to a hospital.

