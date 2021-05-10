      Weather Alert

Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

May 10, 2021 @ 7:27am

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities are investigating why a gunman opened fire at a weekend birthday party, killing his girlfriend and five other adults inside a house trailer before killing himself. Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Spings Gazette reported that oficers arrived at a home trailer to find six people dead and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital. Police say the suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself. No children were hurt.

 

