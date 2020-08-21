      Weather Alert

Police seeking 2 men who left halway house

Aug 21, 2020 @ 11:22am

Anchorage police on Friday issued separate alerts for two men who walked away from the Cordova Center. Anyone with information on either man can call APD at 311 or leave a tip with Anchorage Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

