      Weather Alert

Police: Suspect shoots 3 Chicago officers who then shoot him

Jul 30, 2020 @ 10:34am

By DON BABWIN Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect being led into a Chicago police station shot three officers who returned fire and shot him. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting happened Thursday morning as the officers were leading the suspect from a police vehicle in to a station house on the city’s northwest side. He says the officers and the gunman were all rushed to a hospital. One of the officers was shot in the chin, another was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest, and the third suffered a graze wound to his hip. The names of the officer and suspect weren’t immediately released.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand