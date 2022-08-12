KWHL KWHL Logo
Polio Believed To Be Circulating New York City After Being Found In Sewage

August 12, 2022 9:44AM AKDT
NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials say it is possible that hundreds of people in New York state have gotten polio and don’t know it.

The pronouncement came Friday after they said the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease has been detected in New York City’s wastewater.

Authorities say the presence of the virus in wastewater suggests that it is circulating locally.

They are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. One person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection north of the city.

Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

