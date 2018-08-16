Political support to play part in jury selection for trial

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska political support is expected to play a role in the jury selection process for the trial of one of the four young men charged with murder in the 2016 death of their high school classmate.

KTVA-TV reports the attorney for Dominic Johnson is seeking to ask potential jurors if they have supported Edie Grunwald’s campaign for lieutenant governor.

Johnson is scheduled to go to trial in October in the killing of 16-year-old David Grunwald, who was the son of Edie Grunwald. David Grunwald’s body was found near Palmer in December 2016.

Defense attorney Lyle Stohler has added several questions about the campaign to juror questionnaires, telling the judge that people who donated money to the campaign could not be impartial if they were seated on the jury.

