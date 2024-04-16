KWHL KWHL Logo

Pool Tournament Rivals Bonded Now Thanks To Kidney Donation

April 16, 2024 7:09AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Two pool players named Russ Redhead and James Harris Jr. were big rivals and had a beef a decade ago. Russ wrote a rude Facebook post after losing a pool tournament to James. But all of that was water under the bridge when Russ found out James needed a kidney. Russ decided to donate his.  James’ wife was emotional talking about the gift he gave her husband saying he’s “family” now. 

The day after surgery, Russ and James were up and walking. Two months later, both have fully recovered and are closer than ever.

“He can never truly understand the difference it made in my life, and there’s no way I can repay him for what he’s done for me,” James said.

