KWHL KWHL Logo

Poor Woman Gets Her Pants Pulled Down By Slipping On The Treadmill

June 8, 2023 6:03AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Oh this has to be up there on worst nightmares that can happen at the gym!

An Illinois woman named Alyssa took a tumble when she lost her footing on the treadmill and ended up with her leggings around her ankles and her face pretty banged up. Of course, it was captured on the gym surveillance cameras and footage went viral.  She said she was “so embarrassed” that she had to “leave immediately.”

 

What is the most embarrassing thing that has happened to you at the gym??

Recently Played

Meeting The MasterGreta Van Fleet
3:26pm
Heart Shaped BoxNirvana
3:21pm
NumbLinkin Park
3:18pm
Even FlowPearl Jam
3:13pm
ParabolaTool
3:07pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Hollywood Insiders Think “The Flash” Will Save The DC Universe
2

Blake Shelton’s Emotional Goodbye On “The Voice”
3

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more
4

Breaking ice jams, rapid snowmelt flood homes, businesses and roads across Alaska
5

Travel Expectations For The Holiday Weekend