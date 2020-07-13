      Weather Alert

Portland Mayor: US Marshals probing shooting of protester

Jul 13, 2020 @ 9:22am

By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being hit in the head by a weapon fired by a federal law enforcement officer. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said late Sunday that he has spoken with U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams and learned of the investigation. Bystander video shows the protester collapsing to the ground and bleeding profusely after a federal officer outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse fires a round at him. The protester was standing with both arms in the air holding a larger speaker across from the courthouse when he was hit.

