      Weather Alert

Portland, Oregon, city of protest, reels from nightly chaos

Jun 3, 2020 @ 5:40pm

By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, is known for protests that can descend into chaos, but even the liberal city is reeling from the nightly unrest spreading from peaceful demonstrations over George Floyd’s death. For five nights, smaller groups have smashed windows, set fires and broken into buildings. The mayhem is not unique to Portland, but the sustained demonstrations in a place famously nicknamed “Little Beirut” by a staffer for President George H.W. Bush have pushed police to the brink. That’s unusual for a city well-versed in civil disobedience. The police chief on Wednesday pleaded with people to help stop those “who are holding our city with violence.”

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand