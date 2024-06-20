KWHL KWHL Logo

Post Malone Announces Country Album Release Date

June 20, 2024 1:14PM AKDT
Source: YouTube

F-1 Trillion

Recently, Post Malone provided fans with an update on his new album and shared the title and release date for the upcoming project. Posty shared a billboard of the announcement and said, “Sup motherf**kas…F-1 Trillion August 16th.”

 

Post Malone has dipped into the realms of hip-hop, rock, and country with his music so many fans are expecting a mixtures of all the sounds on this next project.

 

 

We can say with 100% certainty that we can’t wait until this album comes out!

