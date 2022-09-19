KWHL KWHL Logo

Post Malone Cracks His Ribs In Stage Fall

September 19, 2022 4:44AM AKDT
Share
Post Malone Cracks His Ribs In Stage Fall

Post Malone needed medical attention after accidentally falling through an open trap door onstage during his show on Saturday night in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center.

He had started to sing “Circles” and was stomping down the stage’s ramp when he apparently didn’t notice the hole that his guitar had just been lowered into.

A team of medics quickly appeared on stage to aid his injuries for several minutes. Before he stood up to be escorted offstage, the singer addressed fans for the first time and asked them to give him a few minutes, promising that he would be returning.

Audiences waited for approximately 15 minutes until Malone slowly walked out, holding onto his ribs. “St. Louis, I’m so fu-king sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” he told fans. “I promise next time I come around, I won’t fu-king wreck y’all’s night, I’m sorry for that.”

He then went on to perform a slightly shortened set including “Rockstar,” “Sunflower” and “White Iverson” and “Cooped Up,” featuring opener Roddy Ricch.

Recently Played

AntisocialistAsking Alexandria|
10:22am
DangerousSeether|
10:19am
Wicked WaysHalestorm|
10:15am
The Good LifeThree Days Grace|
10:12am
DragulaRob Zombie|
10:09am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lance Mackey dies at age 52
2

Foo Fighters ft. Shane Hawkins Perform "My Hero"
3

Queen Elizabeth II Passes at the Age of 96.
4

Alaska dividend, energy check payout will be $3,284
5

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Claims iPhone 14 Is Same As Previous Model