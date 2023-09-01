KWHL KWHL Logo

Post Malone Gives Young Fan The Shoes Off His Feet

September 1, 2023 6:51AM AKDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

More proof that Post Malone is one of the sweetest guys in real life. A new viral video posted by a TikTok user named @Nicole.Brach shows Posty posing for a photo with a young fan during a backstage meet-and-greet. Posty asks if the kid wants anything signed, so he signs his shoes Then the kid comments how much he likes the shoes Posty has on…so HE TAKES THEM OFF AND GIVES THEM TO THE KID. “WE GOT POSTYS SHOES AND HE SIGNED THEM! This man is the most selfless, genuine and kindest soul there is.”

@nicole.brach WE GOT POSTYS SHOES AND HE SIGNED THEM! This man is the most selfless, genuine and kindest soul there is 🥺🫶🏻#postmalone #meetingpostmalone #postmalonemeetandgreet #posty ♬ original sound – n i c o l e ✨

