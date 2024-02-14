KWHL KWHL Logo

Post Malone Has A Role In the Remake Of “Road House”

February 14, 2024 6:59AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

A little fun fact was rolled out on social media that you’ll see another familiar face besides Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of “Road House.”

A new character poster was released featuring Austin Post aka Post Malone. He plays ‘Carter’ in Doug Liman’s reimagining of the Patrick Swayze classic, which hits theaters on March 21st. “A man of many talents,” Gyllenhaal said of Posty on Instagram after the casting news was revealed.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)

Malone has been getting more into acting in recent years. He’s also had minor roles in 2020’s Spenser Confidential and 2021’s Wrath Of Man, and was a voice in 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Recently Played

All ApologiesNirvana
11:07am
ArtificialDaughtry
11:04am
Lowest In MeStaind
11:01am
The Day I Tried To LiveSoundgarden
10:55am
Click Click BoomSaliva
10:43am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

16th Annual Running of the Reindeer March 2nd
2

A woman stole a memory card from a truck. The gruesome footage is now key to an Alaska murder trial
3

Alaska governor pitches teacher bonuses as debate over education funding dominates session
4

Brittany Mahomes Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
5

Billy Joel Is Back