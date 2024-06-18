Post Malone Mistook His Wax Figure For A Real Person

Apparently the wax figures from Madame Tussauds are made with real hair? Maybe that’s why Post Malone’s is so convincing even he thought it was a real person at first glance. He joked that the creators must have been in his shower collecting his hair to put on the final masterpiece. And it is a masterpiece.

Posty got to get acquainted with this work of art at the Governor’s Ball in New York and was very impressed with the tattoos, the grill, and the hair, of course. Peep his precious reaction to the job well done.

Post Malone’s upcoming single, “Pour Me A Drink,” with Blake Shelton is set to release on Friday, June 21 and it will be all human — no wax. Probably.

