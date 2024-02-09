KWHL KWHL Logo

Post Malone's "Sunflower" Just Hit A HUGE Milestone

February 9, 2024
Post Malone and Swae Lee’s single “Sunflower” (released for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018) is now the first song in history to hit double-diamond status! 💎🌻💎 That’s equivalent to 20 million in sales, the RIAA announced.

“Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish,” RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement.

Posty already had the most diamond singles of any artist in music history. He has 7 other songs besides “Sunflower” that have already hit the impressive milestone.

Congratulations!

