Preschool Teacher Donates Liver To 5-Year-Old Former Student

June 4, 2024 8:01AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

A five-year-old kid in Western New York named Ezra has been waiting for a liver transplant.  Ezra is one of 8 kids in the Toczek family and was born with liver issues. Now he’s in end-stage liver failure and needed a donor. They found one in his former preschool teacher, Carissa Fisher! 

She showed up to their house to deliver the news with balloons, a stuffed animal and a sign asked Ezra if he wanted to share her liver?

FULL STORY HERE

