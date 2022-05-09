      Weather Alert

President Biden Announces Program Offering Discounted Internet Service

May 9, 2022 @ 10:51am

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes.

The program announced Monday at a Rose Garden event at the White House could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service.

The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households – $75 in tribal areas.

Some 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second.

Biden says high-speed internet access is a necessity, not a luxury.

#Trending
Dave Chappelle Tackled on Stage at Hollywood Bowl
Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death
Alaska lawmakers struggle with dividend debate
Rangers conduct aerial search for climber on Alaska’s Denali
Alaska House passes bill to suspend motor fuels taxes
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On