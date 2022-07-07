      Weather Alert

President Biden Awards Medal Of Freedom To 17 People

Jul 7, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has presented the nation’s highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

Biden and McCain served together in the Senate.

The president, who took office during the coronavirus pandemic, is also honoring Sandra Lindsay.

Lindsay is the New York nurse who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine that was administered in the U.S. outside of clinical trials.

Others receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom are gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, U.S. women’s national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

