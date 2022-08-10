KWHL KWHL Logo

President Biden Signs ‘Burn Pits’ Help For Vets

August 10, 2022 2:34PM AKDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has signed veterans health care legislation that ends a long battle to expand benefits for troops who served near toxic “burn pits.”

The ceremony Wednesday at the White House was a personal matter for Biden.

His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq.

Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, plastics, medical equipment and human waste.

The legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illness was the result of their service.

Other health care services will be expanded as well.

Recently Played

DaylightShinedown|
7:42pm
Under The GraveyardOzzy Osbourne|
7:37pm
Bad ThingsI Prevail|
7:26pm
The UnforgivenMetallica|
7:20pm
Darkness Settles InFive Finger Death Punch|
7:15pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
2

2020 Isn't The Only Thing Losing It's Mind.
3

Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
4

CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
5

Tommy Vext Clarifies His Comments on Racism in Instagram Video