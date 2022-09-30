KWHL KWHL Logo

President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village

September 30, 2022 1:17PM AKDT
President Joe Biden has authorized 100-percent federal funding to help western Alaska communities recover from this month’s major storm. “Alaska’s News Source” reports recovery costs will be covered by the federal government for the first 30-days of the incident period; A-D-N reports the announcement comes following requests from the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, who called the funding essential for reconstruction efforts ahead of winter.

https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2022/09/29/biden-authorizes-full-funding-federal-help-western-alaska-storm/

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/rural-alaska/2022/09/29/biden-approves-total-federal-coverage-of-alaska-storm-recovery-costs-for-30-days/

