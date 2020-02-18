President Trump goes on clemency spree, and the list is long
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning a long list of other people. The list includes former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, who served three years for tax fraud, and financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty to violating U.S. securities laws. Trump also pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner convicted in a gambling fraud scandal. Others on the list are a technology entrepreneur who accessed a computer without authorization, a construction company owner who underpaid his taxes, and an author who served a six-month home sentence for her role in a stolen vehicle ring.