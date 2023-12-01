Principal Adopts A Troubled Student

Raven Whitaker-Smith was 11 -years-old, and met Jason Smith as her principal, sitting outside his office after getting suspended for getting in a fight with a classmate.

They started talking about her behavior and that’s how he learned she was living at a group home. Jason and his wife had tried unsuccessfully to have a family and had fostered many kids. At first, Raven said it was “weird” visiting their home because she saw him as “the bad guy” because she was in trouble a lot….until she realized that was her fault. But after that first weekend, she already felt like a part of their family.

After two-and-a-half years of fostering Raven, they officially adopted her in 2017. She’s now in college at the University of Kentucky studying social work so she can help other kids like her.

STORY FROM WAVE3