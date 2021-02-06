      Weather Alert

Printable Prop Bets Scorecard For Sunday

Feb 6, 2021 @ 10:21am
TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to make a catch in the third quarter against Juan Thornhill #22 and Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If you want to have some extra fun during the big game on Sunday why not take you shot at some prop bets.

For entertainment purposed only. Click here

 

 

#Trending
Dustin Diamond, Actor Who Played Saved By The Bell’s Screech, Dies
Violinist’s stunning version of Eddie Van Halen’s Eruption
Tony Hawk Lands 720 at Age 52
Violin Shreds Like Eddie Van Halen
Black History Month - The Inspirational Story Of Ruby Bridges