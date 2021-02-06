Printable Prop Bets Scorecard For Sunday
TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to make a catch in the third quarter against Juan Thornhill #22 and Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
If you want to have some extra fun during the big game on Sunday why not take you shot at some prop bets.
For entertainment purposed only. Click here