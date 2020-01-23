Proposal calls for Alaska pot, alcohol board administrators
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A proposal being pitched by the interim director of the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office would give the boards that regulate alcohol and the legal marijuana industry in Alaska their own administrators. Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Glen Klinkhart interim director in November, after the Alcoholic Beverage Control and Marijuana Control boards fired their shared director. Klinkhart, in a memo, suggested an administrator for each board as a way to improve operations. A Dunleavy spokesman says the administration is working with Klinkhart, the boards and industries on a bill.