Proposed state stimulus check removed from Alaska budget

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Many Alaskans out of work or working reduced hours because of shutdowns over the coronavirus were buoyed by news last week that lawmakers proposed paying a $1,000 stimulus check to residents. That provision in the Senate version of the state budget would have been on top of a roughly $1,000 proposed Alaska Permanent Fund dividend slated for payment in the fall. But the stimulus check was removed from the compromise version of the budget advanced by House and Senate negotiators, leaving some lawmakers frustrated. Other lawmakers say they are trying to be careful stewards with the state’s resources and note that Congress recently approved an aid package.