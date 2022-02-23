      Weather Alert

Prosecutors In Charge Of Former President Trump Criminal Probe Resign

Feb 23, 2022 @ 11:58am

NEW YORK (AP) – The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump have suddenly resigned, throwing the future of the probe into question.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirmed Wednesday the resignations of Carey Dunne and former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz.

Both started on the probe under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and were asked to stay when Bragg took office in January.

Messages seeking comment were left for Dunne and Pomerantz.

Bragg’s spokesperson said the office is “grateful for their service.”

