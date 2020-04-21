Protesters demand closure of Anchorage homeless camp

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Protesters in Anchorage have demanded that the mayor to shut down a homeless camp they say is contributing to crime and threatening public health during the coronavirus pandemic. The Anchorage Daily News reported a group of 25 demonstrators gathered across from the camp included people who live, work or own businesses nearby. The group called for Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz to close the camp as part of the enforcement of a statewide order to remain in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Berkowitz says police are stepping up patrols and he is listening to frustrated residents.