Quake rattles Aleutian island; no volcanic activity detected
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a large, shallow earthquake rattled a remote Aleutian island Wednesday night. Alaska volcano observers say they found no indication that the seismic activity had implications for nearby volcanoes. The USGS National Earthquake information center says the magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit at 8:53 p.m. The epicenter was 8.7 miles east of Takawangha Volcano and á13.7 miles east of Tanaga Volcano. The earthquake was 6.2 miles deep. Tanaga Island is 62 miles west of Adak and 1,260 miles southwest of Anchorage. The last known eruption of Tanaga occurred in 1914. Tanaga, Takawhagha and a third volcano, Sajaka, are part of the same volcanic complex.