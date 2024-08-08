KWHL KWHL Logo

Quincy Hall’s Amazing Last Second Gold, Sportsmanship Stories And Another Proposal

August 8, 2024 8:29AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

U.S. sprinter Quincy Hall used a last-second surge to win gold on the track in a stunning finish!  U.S. women’s artistic swimmers earned medals for the first time in 20 years!

Team USA women’s basketball dominated to advance to the semi-finals, as the men look to book their ticket to the gold medal game against Serbia. And there were awesome displays of sportsmanship among the athletes!

And check this out…French runner Alice Finot broke a record at the 2024 Paris Olympics and celebrated the moment by proposing to her longtime boyfriend. She didn’t medal but did break the European women’s record and was in the top 4 women who for the first time ever broke 9 minutes in the race.  She told herself if she broke 9 minutes she would propose to her man, Spanish Triathlete Bruno Martinez Bargiela. Nine is significant to her because it’s her lucky number and the number of years she’s been with Bargiela. She figured since he hasn’t done it yet, maybe it was up to her!  She proposed with a pin she wore while competing that says “Love is in Paris.” Indeed. He said YES.

 

