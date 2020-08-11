      Weather Alert

Racist videos bring attention to US House race in Georgia

Aug 11, 2020 @ 9:39am

By BEN NADLER Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican congressional primary runoff has Georgia voters choosing between a businesswoman who sends racist videos and supports a far-right conspiracy theory, and a neurosurgeon who promises to improve health care. Tuesday’s results in northwest Georgia could show just how far GOP candidates can push the limits of political rhetoric before triggering voter backlash in the age of President Donald Trump. Both Marjorie Taylor Green and Dr. John Cowan position themselves as staunch Trump supporters. Greene has received national attention for her social media positions, which has some GOP leaders condemning her campaign, raising John Cowan’s profile.

