‘Rage Yoga’ Class Lets You Swear and Drink Beer to Get in the Yoga Flow

So what exactly makes it unique from other forms of yoga? A few things. First of all, Rage Yoga is a safe space for swearing. At any given class, you might hear F-bombs bursting in air and plenty of more specific gripes being vented as participants let out the emotions they’ve bottled up while trying to twist themselves into a pretzel.

“[Rage Yoga] allows you to have a safe space to let go of your and frustration and rage in a healthy way,” Rage Yogi Ashley Duzich told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. “We actually take beer breaks during class.”

Being that we live in Alaska and don’t have one here (yet) Rage Yoga’s site also features a wealth of digital instructional content available for purchase so you can drink, scream, and stretch along at home at your own pace.

Finally a yoga class I can get get behind and support. I just can’t attend it.