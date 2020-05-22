RavnAir cites conditional approval to seek federal aid
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — RavnAir Group says it has received conditional approval to seek federal aid that it says will help pave the way for potential buyers. The regional Alaska air carrier says it also will help maximize recovery by creditors and allow for an exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company last month said it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it awaited word about potential federal coronavirus relief aid. It cited the coronavirus pandemic and a loss of 90% of passenger revenue for stopping operations.