RavnAir revises estimate of damage from cyber attack
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
An Alaska air carrier says it’s experiencing more disruption from a cyber attack that it initially projected. Anchorage television station KTVA reports the RavnAir Group on Dec. 20 experienced what it called a “malicious” cyber attack on its information technology network. The company canceled some Alaska flights involving Dash 8 aircraft and said passengers could expect more schedule changes. On Monday, the company announced the disruption was worse than initially reported. The company says restoration of systems could take up to a month and additional flight cancellations and delays are possible for the group’s three airlines, RavnAir Alaska, PenAir and RavnAir Connect.