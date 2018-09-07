Raw Meat Vending Machines Offer Steak, Sausages, And Pork 24/7

LIN AN, CHINA - APRIL 09: (CHINA OUT) A woman sells pork at a market on April 9, 2013 in Lin an, China. China's consumer price index (CPI), the main gauge of inflation, rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in March. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Have you ever felt lost and hopeless craving a nice juicy steak at three in the morning, and have nowhere to go?

Well, folks, we’re happy to tell you that problem has been solves forever. The Applestone Meat Company has made it their mission to offer the very best selection of beef, chicken, sausage, any kind of meat you want really, with their 24/7 raw meat vending machines.

They work like most traditional vending machines, and the meat is refrigerated and restocked regularly. For now, they are only available in New York City, but founder Joshua Applestone is planning a massive expansion, with the hopes of putting meat vending machines in every major city in just a couple of years.

Currently, the machines are selling about 3,000 pounds of meat per week, which means there are a LOT of people craving that 3am steak!

Via Thrillist