Real-Life “Parent Trap” Story Of Couple Falling Back In Love

An Ohio divorced couple is saying “I do” for the second time thanks to their daughters. It feels like the story is ripped from the script of “The Parent Trap,” starring a young Lindsay Lohan as twin sister plotting to get their divorced parents back together. In this story, sisters Caroline and Rachel Gaede noticed something happening with their mom and dad, Scott and Julie, who had separated 10 years ago.

At the start of the pandemic, Scott joined his ex-wife’s isolation bubble and that’s when the magic started to unfold. But it was their daughters that saw it first and asked them if they were falling back in love! Like in the movie, the couple retied the knot with their daughters by their side.