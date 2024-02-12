Real-Life “Spider-Man” Saves Toddler From A Roof

A real-life Spider-Man saved a toddler who was walking on the roof of a building!

When a toddler was spotted walking around on the roof of a building near a busy street, neighbors were shocked!

Michelle Higgins was a witness who talked to the local news about what she saw, saying the toddler was walking back and forth near the edge. She saw a man at first try to talk the child into going back, but then decided to not take any chances and CLIMB UP THE BUILDING Spider-Man style!

Apparently the mom had opened a window when it got too hot and the bed was close by.