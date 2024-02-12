KWHL KWHL Logo

Real-Life “Spider-Man” Saves Toddler From A Roof

February 12, 2024 7:00AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

A real-life Spider-Man saved a toddler who was walking on the roof of a building!

When a toddler was spotted walking around on the roof of a building near a busy street, neighbors were shocked!

Michelle Higgins was a witness who talked to the local news about what she saw, saying the toddler was walking back and forth near the edge. She saw a man at first try to talk the child into going back, but then decided to not take any chances and CLIMB UP THE BUILDING Spider-Man style! 

Apparently the mom had opened a window when it got too hot and the bed was close by. 

Recently Played

Something In Your MouthNickelback
4:02am
Call Me When Youre SoberEvanescence
3:58am
Say Hello 2 HeavenTemple Of The Dog
3:52am
Dead Dont DieShinedown
3:49am
Better ManPearl Jam
3:44am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

16th Annual Running of the Reindeer March 2nd
2

‘Pandemic of snow’ in Anchorage sets a record for the earliest arrival of 100 inches of snow
3

Sophie Turner Goes Instagram Official With A New Man
4

Alaska governor pitches teacher bonuses as debate over education funding dominates session
5

A woman stole a memory card from a truck. The gruesome footage is now key to an Alaska murder trial