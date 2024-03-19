KWHL KWHL Logo

Reba McEntire Denies Story She Called Taylor Swift “An Entitled Little Brat”

March 19, 2024 7:16AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet.”  That’s a direct quote from Reba McEntire, who just had to shoot down rumors she called Taylor Swift an “entitled little brat.” 

A fake news site ran the bogus story, and it’s been making the rounds on Facebook. She said Taylor is a “wonderful artist” and a “strong role model,” who’s “done so much good for so many people, and the music industry.”

 

 

