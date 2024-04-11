KWHL KWHL Logo

Reboot For “Blair Witch Project” Planned

April 11, 2024 6:38AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Jason Blum is known for low-budget horror hits, and just scored a deal with Lionsgate to reimagine several horror classics.  His production company, Blumhouse, is behind the Paranormal Activity and Purge franchises, so they are in good hands. The multi-picture deal will start with 1999’s The Blair Witch Project. Not much is known about plot details yet, but they promise a “new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation.”

The original was made on a shoestring budget and went on to gross $248 million.

