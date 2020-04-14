      Weather Alert

Recent virus cases in Juneau involve prison workers

Apr 13, 2020 @ 6:14pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Juneau say four employees at a state-run correctional facility in Juneau have tested positive for COVID-19. The city, in a release, cited the state health department in announcing three recent cases in Juneau involved employees at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. The city says results from a fourth case also came in as positive but given reporting protocols will show up in the state’s count Tuesday. The Department of Corrections previously announced one case involving a staff member at the facility. An email seeking comment was sent to a department spokeswoman Monday.

