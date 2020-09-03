      Weather Alert

Recount affirms loss for Coghill in Alaska Senate primary

Sep 2, 2020 @ 5:31pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A recount of ballots has affirmed a narrow loss by Republican state Sen. John Coghill in his party primary in Alaska last month. Results of the recount, released by the state Division of Elections, show Robert Myers Jr. with 1,739 votes and Coghill with 1,725. That is unchanged from the result that previously had been certified. Coghill is a longtime lawmaker from North Pole who has served in the House and Senate. He says the voters have spoken. Myers faces two non-affiliated candidates in the November general election: Evan Eads and Marna Sanford, who serves on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.