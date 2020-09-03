Recount affirms loss for Coghill in Alaska Senate primary
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A recount of ballots has affirmed a narrow loss by Republican state Sen. John Coghill in his party primary in Alaska last month. Results of the recount, released by the state Division of Elections, show Robert Myers Jr. with 1,739 votes and Coghill with 1,725. That is unchanged from the result that previously had been certified. Coghill is a longtime lawmaker from North Pole who has served in the House and Senate. He says the voters have spoken. Myers faces two non-affiliated candidates in the November general election: Evan Eads and Marna Sanford, who serves on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.