December 15, 2022 5:49AM AKST
Reese Witherspoon To Star In Comedy Cheerleading Series For Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was the highest bidder to get All Stars, a half-hour comedy series starring Reese Witherspoon. They’ve ordered two seasons.

The plot centers around a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (Witherspoon) who cons her way across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England. Then, of course, she had to whip a ragtag group of students – and herself in to All Star shape. It’s got a little Ted Lasso vibe to it, and is inspired by Andrea Kulberg’s story who did just that.

Witherspoon wrapped her third season of “The Morning Show” on Apple TV and was only contractually obligated for three. No word on if she will extend or if that would interfere with All Stars.

